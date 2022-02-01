Wrafton Laboratories pick Eveything Ellie as charity of the year

Mica Sanders and Martin Comer (Ops Director) of Perrigo with Rhiane Easton and Justeen Easton of Everything Ellie - Credit: Everything Ellie

Wrafton Laboratories (Perrigo) have announced Everything Ellie as their charity of the year for 2022!

Wrafton Laboratories make various over the counter medicines which are mainly analgesics, cough and cold products, smoking cessation products as well as remedies to treat hay fever.

Their parent company (Perrigo) has a charitable foundation which grants a certain amount of funds each year that they can allocate as they see fit, each year they have a vote to decide who they would like to be their charity of the year, Everything Ellie won the vote which was voted for by their 500 employees.

Rhiane Easton, trustee of Everything Ellie said: “We could not believe it when we were contacted by an organisation as big as Wrafton Laboratories (Perrigo) telling us that we had been voted for out of lots of other great local charities, when they announced that they would be donating £18,000 to Everything Ellie, Justeen and myself were speechless.

“This is by far the biggest sole donation we have received as a charity; we will ensure this helps lots of families in the South West make memories to treasure forever.”

Wrafton Laboratories (Perrigo) will be encouraging their 500 employees to get behind Everything Ellie's charity events throughout 2022.

Everything Ellie was set up in memory of Ellie Easton, who sadly passed away aged 16 in March 2015 from Leukaemia, Ellie's wish was to have a beach hut at Saunton Sands beach for families to enjoy away from hospital beds and treatments as Ellie did with her family.

After six months it soon became apparent from the support of the North Devon community that the charity was going to be bigger than just the beach hut and then along came 'Ellie's Lodge' at Stowford Meadows for children with life threatening or life limiting illnesses, terminal parents and bereaved families to have a respite, families can be referred from their healthcare assistant to the charity.