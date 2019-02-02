Inside the WOW Scrap Store in Barnstaple. Picture: Sarah Howells Inside the WOW Scrap Store in Barnstaple. Picture: Sarah Howells

The WOW Scrap Store, run by the charity Action For Children, opened at 116-118 Boutport Street in November last year.

Since then project manager Helen Hallam said it has been ‘non-stop’, but with the new year the store wants to shout about its new home.

The WOW store – short for ‘what others waste’ – takes in donations of waste materials and sells them in bags for crafting.

Individuals and groups can sign up for a yearly membership from just £10.

“Because we’re a charity we have to cover our costs, but it’s more about the environmental impact and supporting children and families,” said Helen.

“We have a lot of schools, preschools and groups like Beavers that are members too.

“We also run workshops for groups and we also put together craft kits to sell which have been really popular.”

Helen said the store has plans for new workshops and projects, but hopes with the relocation they will catch more passing trade.

“We were located in the top floor of the library but since we’ve moved, we’ve had a lot more people walk past and stop in for a look,” added Helen.

“We just want to let people know where we are now.”

Materials in the shop range from fabric, buttons, paper and folders to bottle tops, hinges, pipe cleaners and metal parts.

They also sell a range of art and craft materials including paints and modelling clay.

Businesses, former crafters and individuals can donate materials to the project and anyone can sign up as a member or purchase a bag of materials without joining.

Find out more by following the WOW North Devon Scrap Store page on Facebook.