Aramis Rugby hopes to set an official Guinness World Record on Sunday (September 15) - five days before the Rugby World Cup kicks off in Japan - by making the mammoth ball and flying it into South Molton's town centre.

To beat the current record, the new ball will have to be bigger than 4.7 metres long and 2.95 metres high.

That ball was used to promote the Hong Kong Sevens tournament of 2011.

A day of events starts at 10am, with rugby based activities for children, food and fun stalls inside the pannier market.

At 12pm the ball will arrive by helicopter, dangling in a cradle below, before it is lowered into the town's Central car park.

It will then be placed on a specially-made tee by local rugby players for adjudication.

Guinness officials will make their announcement in front of the ball at 1.30pm before music, fun and activities resume at 2pm.

Rugby professionals and personalities, as well as dignitaries and other celebrities will be there to witness the official record.

After claiming the new record, the ball will embark on a tour of Devon, including being displayed at Green Lanes Shopping Centre in Barnstaple as part of their special Rugby World Cup coverage.

Aramis are already well known in grass roots rugby and are now making their mark in the professional game. This includes becoming the leading innovator in state-of-the-art scrum machines, which are not only of the highest spec for players, but can be used interactively by fans at major events.

Aramis recently announced they have signed a multi-year contract with Premiership side Worcester Warriors to become their official training and scrummage suppliers.

Aramis director Vic Mahajan said: "We will be really proud to break this record, not just for ourselves but for the whole North Devon community."