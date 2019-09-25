******** ********

Decaf options will be available too, of course, as businesses, schools, groups and private homes all across North Devon host the 29th instalment of the annual fundraiser.

Since it began in 1990 the simple idea of gathering for a cuppa and donating the proceeds to Macmillan Cancer Support has raised more than £200million.

Most of the events are held on Friday, September 27 this year, but there are some on the Thursday and Saturday too.

There is still time to organise your own event. Visit the Macmillan link below for a range of ideas and resources to get you started.

Plenty of tasty Wednesday cakes on offer at the North Devon Gazette office in Old Station Road too!

M&S is the main headline partner for the 10th year in a row and once again on Friday people can enjoy a coffee morning at the M&S store in Barnstaple High Street from 10am.

Redrow Homes is also getting in on the act and is inviting residents, prospective homebuyers and the community to drop in at its Glenwood Park development on Old Bideford Road, Barnstaple, on Friday from 11am to 1pm for a cuppa and slice of cake.

North Devon Gazette and Archant's rural magazines staff have unleashed their powers of baking today (Wednesday, September 25), with visitors welcome to drop in to our offices at Old Station Road, Barnstaple, to sample an array of (no doubt delicious) cakes.

Friday will also see a coffee morning at Kingsley hall, Westward Ho! from 10am to noon, with an assortment of cakes and a raffle, organised by Terry Thorpe.

And staff at Stagecoach South West depots around the region will also be taking part, with a brew and a cake or two in return for a donation, including at the Barnstaple depot.

Managing director Bob Dennison said: "We are delighted to be supporting Macmillan for another year and helping to raise money to support the amazing work they do to improve the lives of people living with cancer and their loved ones.

"I want to encourage all our staff and team to get involved on the day and enjoy a drink or homemade treat at their depot to help raise funds."

To find out more and how to organise your own event, go to https://coffee.macmillan.org.uk .

Wednesday, September 25

North Devon Gazette, Old Station Road, Barnstaple, all day

Thursday, September 26

Dice and a Slice, Ilfracombe High Street

Friday, September 27

Kingsley Hall, Westward Ho! 10am-noon, cakes & raffle.

Marks & Spencer, Barnstaple High Street, cake & raffle, from 10am.

Glenwood Park, Old Bideford Road, Barnstaple, 11am-1pm.

St John's Garden Centre, Ashford, 9.30am-noon, cakes, books & crafts stalls, raffle & tombola.

Woolacombe Tourist Information Centre, the Esplanade, 10am-1pm.

West Down School, 9am.

Blue Lotus Café Bar, High Street, Ilfracombe, 12-3pm.

Lynbay Fish and Chip Shop, Ilfracombe Quay, from 11am.

Pearce's Funeral Directors, Ilfracombe.

Pip and Jims Church, Ilfracombe, 10am-noon.

Nationwide, Ilfracombe, am.

Pinehurst Care Home, Chambercombe Park Road, Ilfracombe, 2-4pm.

Exford Bridge Tearooms, 10.30am-12.30pm.

Saturday, September 28

Ilfracombe Yacht Club, 10.30am-12.30pm.