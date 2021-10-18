World record bass playing bid raises money for children’s hospice

Published: 11:38 AM October 18, 2021

A Bideford musician has raised £3,694 for Children’s Hospice South West by playing bass guitar for 60 hours non-stop.

Mark Edwards’ emotional two-and-a-half-day world record attempt over the August Bank Holiday weekend saw him play a rotating list of 86 songs at the Fairway Buoy in Westward Ho!

He already holds the Guinness World Record for non-stop bass playing, clocking up 41 hours and 41 minutes in 2018, raising more than £3,000 for CHSW. And Mark will find out if he’s broken his own record with his latest ‘Bassathon’ when the attempt is officially verified later this year.

“I put myself through it by playing bass guitar for nearly three days, but it's a small price to pay,” said Mark.

“The real heroes are the volunteers, as well as all the people working for CHSW, who work tirelessly day-in, day-out. That's the real sort of graft.”

Mark is a huge supporter of CHSW and has raised more than £11,000 for the charity over the years. In 2019, he raised more than £1,000 doing a 100-mile three-legged walk around Bideford football club.

CHSW area fundraiser Ruth Morgan said Mark’s incredible efforts would make a massive difference to children and families who use the charity’s Little Bridge House children’s hospice in Fremington.

“We are continually amazing by the awesome things that people do to support CHSW and Mark’s dedication and drive to help in any way he can is truly inspiring,” said Ruth.

“We can’t thank him enough for his latest fundraising efforts and are keeping our fingers crossed that his record attempt is officially verified by Guinness later this year.” To add a donation to Mark’s fundraising, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/markedwardsbass

Children’s Hospice South West was first registered with the charity commission in 1991. It is dedicated to making the most of short and precious lives, providing the best possible hospice care for life-limited children and their families.

CHSW is the only children’s hospice in the South West. It costs around £11 million to run the three hospice sites each year and the charity relies almost entirely on voluntary contributions.