World class champions surfing way to North Devon

The inaugural Spring Classic festival has announced a stellar line up for its Surf Invitational, where the UK’s finest surfing champions will be going head-to-head at the festival in Woolacombe Bay, North Devon on 27th – 30th May 2022.

The unique surfing event will see a hand-picked selection of the UK’s finest professional surfers descend on Woolacombe Bay, to ride alongside a selection of the best local talent, for a two-day surf competition with a difference.

The Surf Invitational is part of the first ever Spring Classic festival, paying homage to classic ride culture and celebrating the great outdoors. With panoramic views of the North Devon coastline, the festival will be an action-packed weekend of surf, skate, campers and moto sound tracked by an eclectic music line-up, providing the perfect playlist for a weekend by the waves.

The festival offers a rare opportunity for local surfers to compete against world-class professionals and welcomes contestants with a range of skills and abilities. All contestants will be competing for a share of prize money, with the freestyle judging criteria rewarding classic style, flow and surfers having the most fun.

Among the confirmed contestants is 11x European Champion Ben Skinner, currently ranked number four in the world. The line-up also holds some of the UK’s leading professional surfers, including 19-year-old pro surfer Stanley Norman, crowned British Champion in April 2021.

Among the talented women featured in the line-up is Evie Johnstone, travel photographer and professional surfer and winner of the UK Pro Surf Tour in 2012.

The event format is geared up to reward the surfers having the most fun and championing classic style and flow, with a selection of retro surf crafts being assigned to surfers at random ahead of each heat.

Environmental impact is at the forefront of the festival’s planning strategy and the Surf Invitational will be no exception. With sustainability and impact paramount, organisers are aiming for a single venue free of plastic, have pledged to commit 1% of event ticket revenue to local community projects.

To find out more and book tickets head to the festival website https://springclassic.co.uk/.