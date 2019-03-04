Bull and Bear and Custom House will be dishing out the books on World Book Day (Thursday, March 7) as well as Friday, Saturday and Sunday, until stocks last.

Owner Matt Spencer, who says his favourite book is Kitchen Confidential by the late Anthony Bourdain, is also switching off the WiFi for the weekend.

He said: “We’re hoping by turning the WiFi off we can encourage people to pick up a book or talk to each other.

“Kids spend their entire lives in front of screens and it’s like when you go on holiday and there’s no WiFi and it’s actually really nice.

“Everyone starts talking to each other, so that’s what we’re trying to do.”

It’s just one initiative in Matt’s ‘Eat Good, Do Good’ motto for the year.

This month, £1 from every burger sold went to North Devon Hospice from Custom House, and to Freedom Centre from Bull and Bear.

The new Bull and Bear menu launching next month will also see 25p from every item sold from the children’s menu donated to Everything Ellie.