Working together to get people back into jobs

As part of their Social Values initiative in North Devon, the civil engineering and construction contractors, Griffiths, will be working with Positive People and Hopeful Families in the local region to provide a lifeline to people who are not in work.

Positive People help to build confidence, skills and give a sense of hope for the future. ‘Positive People’ will help over 1,000 individuals who are out of work to build their confidence and develop their skills.

Positive People & Hopeful Families offer a lifeline to people who are not in work, no matter what the reason. If life is not working out for you, they are here to help you build your confidence, skills and give you a sense of hope for your future.

The programme will be personally tailored to individual needs and will include help with personal development, health and wellbeing, and to develop life-skills, including digital technology.

Positive People believe that no individual barriers should stand in the way of what you want to achieve. They provide personal 1:1 support that will help you to move forward with life.



They can also help you get involved with new and exciting activities that can provide support in building your confidence and meeting new people.

This includes: capturing the moments that mean most to you with photography; getting tech savvy and joining one of their helpful digital support groups (forget throwing your computer out of the window just yet!); pushing yourself and feeling exhilarated with mountain biking; learning how to become a dab hand at baking (who doesn’t love cake, right?); enjoying music and taking up a new hobby; letting your hands do the talking and expressing yourself with various types of art; meeting some new friendly faces and volunteering in your community and learning new skills - no matter what your academic background!

Please note the minimum age for this programme in Devon is over 25. Please contact 0800 3345525 or by email at customer.admin@pluss.org.uk or contact ndlr@alungriffiths.co.uk for more information. https://pluss.org.uk/about/

The New Year is a great time to try something different and build your confidence for the future.