An artists impression of the new primary school at Roundswell. An artists impression of the new primary school at Roundswell.

A ground breaking ceremony for the new Roundswell Community Primary Academy School took place on Tuesday (October 29), with two of the school's first intake, Francesca Ley and Matilda Su Green, taking part.

Once complete, the school in Claypits Road on the edge of the Mont Bray development will have two reception classes and a nursery, with numbers growing with each school year.

Work on the school, which is being built by Portakabin, is expected to be complete in time for the new academic year in September 2020.

The new primary school will be operated by Tarka Learning Partnership, a mutli academy trust which includes Newport, Eden Park, Landkey and Sticklepath primary schools and The Park Community School.

Work is underway on a new primary school in Roundswell. Picture: Matt Smart Work is underway on a new primary school in Roundswell. Picture: Matt Smart

Tarka Learning Partnership CEO Andy Cotton said: "We have been working on this project now for almost five years and today is the culmination of all that effort and work.

"The most important thing is to see two young children here on site who are a way to the future.

"The community has been wanting this school for many years and now we have got to delivering the site for this community."

The two-storey building will have specialist science and art areas, a multi-activity studio, library and a 39-place nursery.

Outside there will be sports pitches, a multi-use games area and an environmental area.

As well as a wide curriculum, the school is also proposing 'wrap-around care' between 7am and 6pm.

Councillor Frank Biederman said it was an exciting day for the Roundswell community.

"Finally children will be able to go to a school in their community rather than have to be driven to other schools in the area," he said.

"Hopefully this will have a positive impact on both congestion and the area's carbon footprint.

"Roundswell was promised a school more than 30 years ago when it first came about and I passionately believe any community needs a local school to help it thrive."

Plans for the school have been met with concerns from local residents, who fear there could be traffic and access issues.

Mr Cotton said a robust traffic plan will be in place to manage the school's growth, and Cllr Biederman said he would work with the school to minimise any potential disruption.