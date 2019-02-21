The application by Bebo-millionaires Michael and Xochi Birch is part of their masterplan to revolutionise the village.

The couple, based in San Fransisco, spent years transforming the delapidated village pub the Farmers Arms, which recently reopened.

They have also bought and modernised the fish and chip shop, and have purchased a farm in the village and holiday cottages too.

The next part of the plan is to transform the derelict manor house into a hotel, and to use the space above the village shop as four hotel rooms, associated with the manor, as well.

The ground floor of the shop will be retained as a shop and Post Office still.

The upper floors will become four serviced suites.

View the plans on the Torridge District Council website, application: 1/0116/2019/FUL.