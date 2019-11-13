The show at Woolsery Community Centre on Tuesday, November 26 is being organised by the family of Martyn Luckett, who died of an undiagnosed heart condition in 2005 at the age of 19.

A host of local businesses are on board, as are Edinburgh Woolen Mill and local bridal shop Always and Forever.

The event will showcase the businesses and give those attending the chance to do some Christmas shopping, with make-up, handbags, accessories and much more available to buy.

Martyn's mother Brenda said: "We have tirelessly made it our mission to ensure Martyn did not die in vain by making this screening available locally so other families do not suffer the terrible loss like we have."

After Martyn's death the Luckett Family contacted Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), who undertake the specialist screenings.

CRY visit North Devon annually thanks to the money raised by the Luckett family, and have screened more than 2,000 local young people.

The most recent screening at Bideford College saw 198 young people screen, of which seven per cent were referred for further investigations.

Brenda's daughter Charlotte Henderson is CRY's North Devon representative.

She said: "CRY's valuable research believes that 12 young people die a week in the UK from a sudden cardiac death, that's 624 deaths a year.

"Most of which could be avoided by a simple non invasive test."

For tickets for the fashion show, call Brenda on 01237 441611,