Ironically the village's retained fire fighters were called out to a road collision just minutes before the meeting started. But the meeting, organised by Mortehoe Parish Council, heard this incident would not count towards the 'official' number of shouts because the collision happened in a neighbouring community and would not be credited towards Woolacombe's total. Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service is currently consulting on the closure of eight stations across the region, with six proposals on the table, but all would see the stations close. Around 150 people packed into the Village Hall were told if they have concerns they must complete the consultation questionnaire but also write or email letters to the 26 councillors on the Fire Authority that will make the decision. The service claims there has been a reduction in the number of call outs in some areas and estimates it needs to save £8.4million over the next three years. The meeting was told the fire service consultation event claimed Woolacombe was called out 15 times a year, but a retained fire fighter told them it had actually been 36, including life-saving medical emergency shouts as a co-responder. The fire service consultation document says there were 21 shouts in 2018. Scott Young, chairman of Devon and Somerset Fire Brigades Union (FBU), said the loss of eight stations would be 'horrendous'. He said: