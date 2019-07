Patrick Weathers and Rich Evans on Snowdon. Patrick Weathers and Rich Evans on Snowdon.

The match is just one part of a family fun day in Woolacombe on Saturday (July 13).

It's the latest in a series of fund-raisers for a local mental health campaign set up by Paddy Weathers and Richard Evans - #NotOKisOK.

The pair are raising funds and awareness of their campaign to tackle mental health by climbing Kilimanjaro in August.

The match and fun day has been put together with the assistance of Woolacombe players Andrew Woodman and Matt Lambert.

Richard said: "The main event on the day is the match, 32 lads of all ages coming together to raise some funds and awareness"

"We have a family fun day around the match too though - starting at 11am with some kids activities and mini competitions.

"There will be a bar and BBQ running through the whole day, bouncy castles, stalls and then after the match Tommy Deaves from Marisco is coming down to provide some musical entertainment for us as the sun goes down."

After both suffering with mental health issues, Paddy and Rich set out on a mission to raise £20,000 for Chasing The Stigma to educate and help more people like them who may not have anyone to speak to.

Paddy said "We've been blown away by both the support we've received and the amount of men getting in touch to thank us for drawing attention to a very important issue.

"The stats on male suicide are so scary, but we can do something to combat it - we just need to remove the stigma that most men have that it's some sort of weakness to not be ok."

The lads have had plenty of support from sponsors along the way, and Saturday's kit has been kindly donated by MJM Sports.

Families are encouraged to get to The Meadow in Woolacombe for 11am when the kids fun gets started, then the match kicks off at 2pm.

Music starts at 5pm before the event finishes at 8pm. For more details or to donate to the cause, visit #NotOKisOK on Facebook.