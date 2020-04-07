The beach between Woolacombe and Putsborough has been cordoned off to await the arrival of the Royal Navy EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) team.

The coastguard was alerted at around 10.10am today (Tuesday, April 7) and the local team from Mortehoe has established a cordon.

It is understood the EOD team is likely to be on scene very shortly.

Woolacombe Beach as well as the surrounding area including Braunton Burrows was heavily used by Allied troops training for D-Day during the Second World War, under the title of the Assault Training Center.