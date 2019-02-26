The annual TripAdvisor Travellers’ Choice awards for breaches have once again ranked the North Devon beach highly.

It is now firmly back in the top 10 best in the UK after missing out last year.

Bournemouth was ranked as the top beach in the UK, and Baia do Sancho in Brazil’s Fernando de Noronha, an archipelago with UNESCO world heritage status, was crowned best in the world.

Hayley Coleman, TripAdvisor spokesperson, said: “Time after time, the UK’s beaches hold their own in these awards against those in countries with much warmer climes, proving that sunshine isn’t everything when it comes to the formula for a world-renowned beach.

“Our beaches continue to get the recognition they deserve from global travellers who visit – and love them - year after year, and for that, we should be very proud.”

Second place in the UK this yearwent to Scotland’s Luskentyre on the Isle of Harris, which also comes in 12th in Europe, climbing four places from 16th last year.

St. Brelade’s Bay Beach in Jersey comes in third place, just pipping Woolacombe to the post.