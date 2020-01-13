Chelsey Geller-Booth and Adam Power both work for Woolacombe Bay Holiday Parks and will be running the Virgin Money London Marathon on Sunday, April 26 for children's mobility charity Whizz-Kidz.

It is also the first time either has run the 26 mile marathon distance and they are both training hard for the big day.

They work at different parks within the company and only found out by chance they were both running for the same charity, so decided to combine their fundraising efforts.

They are also hosting a Quiz Night for Whizz-Kidz at The Aggi in Braunton on Saturday, February 1 from 7pm, with raffle, hot food, live music from Laura and a children's soft play area. It is for teams of live and you can book a table on 07928 301692.

Whizz-Kidz provides custom manual or powered wheelchairs plus support for children and young people with disabilities.

Adam, aged 37 and from Barnstaple, said he was 18-and-a-half stone and smoked 40 cigarettes a day before he took up running and changed his lifestyle.

So far his longest distance is 10 kilometres but he and Chelsey are putting in the training distances and he is confident he will be able to complete the London event within five to six hours.

He said: "It's a personal achievement for me, I think, like ticking something off a bucket list and knowing how much money you have raised for such a fantastic cause, it's such a lovely charity."

Chelsey is aged 34 and from Ilfracombe and so far has completed the half marathon distance but has several years of running experience.

She said: "It's a personal goal to run a marathon and I have always thought it would be nice to run it for a charity and one that's close to North Devon, because there are beneficiaries from Whizz-Kidz here.

"Last year I did a challenge of running 12 races in 12 months, but did 15 in the end! Adam and I have done a few races together and have just started training together at Ilfracombe Running Club."

The duo hope to raise at least £1,300. If you would like to sponsor Chelsey and Adam, go to their fundraising page at https://www.justgiving.com/ChelseyandAdam .