It happened in Barton Road between 3am and 4am on bank holiday Monday, August 26.

Police said the victim, a man in his 20s, lost consciousness when he was struck in the head after leaving the Marisco Club.

He needed hospital treatment and suffered a concussion and bruising.

Police said it was understood a surfers' ball took place at the club on Sunday, August 25 and officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police by calling 101, or emailing 101@dc.police.uk, quoting crime reference CR/077859/19.

Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.