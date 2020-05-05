Vicki Gibbings spun a web of lies involving fake orders so she could con a marketing firm out of money which she was not entitled to.

She then used fake e-mail addresses to create a false paper trail to cover up her crime and enable her to carry on the fiddle without being detected.

Gibbings, aged 36, of Leigh Road, Chulmleigh, admitted three counts of fraud and was jailed for two years, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 150 hours unpaid work and 30 hours of rehabilitation activities at Exeter Crown Court last year.

A Proceeds of Crime investigation was carried out into her financial affairs but it showed that all the stolen money had vanished and she now has no assets at all.

Judge Peter Johnson approved an agreed order in which her benefit from crime was assessed at £57,280.60 but her available assets were found to be zero.

He made a nominal order that she should repay £1 within 14 days or face a day in custody in default.

Gibbings was not in court and her barrister Joss Ticehurst and prosecution counsel Brian Fitzherbert attended the five minute hearing by Skype video link.

Mr Fitzherbert said no assets had been traced and the amount available to pay compensation was therefore zero.

At the original sentencing hearing, Judge Timothy Rose was told that Gibbings had carried on her fraud for about a year before her London based employers Galpeg realised what she was doing.

She used the details of three genuine companies to place huge orders which led the company spending more money on creating the promotional goods.

The scheme was only uncovered when Galpeg chased up payments for the imaginary work and one of the three companies placed a genuine order.

Gibbings got a male friend to pose as a boss of one of the companies and ring up the chief executive of Galpeg to string him along further.

Galpeg ended up with a total loss of £91,000 and its boss Paul Green had to raid his own savings to prevent the company going under.

Judge Rose told her: “You introduced a level of sophistication and complexity to cover your tracks by creating false e-mail trails and persuading somebody to impersonate a member of one of the companies.

“It is obvious that you embarked on a course of conduct that amounted to out and out fraud. You abused a position of trust and there were sophisticated elements to your offending.

“I have to consider the impact on the business. It had a serious detrimental effect and Mr Green had to take very stringent measures to avoid the collapse of the business, he escaped complete disintegration by the skin of his teeth.”

The judge said he was suspending the sentence because Gibbings has two dependent children and has a history of mental illness which lay behind the offending. He set a timetable under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

Joss Ticehurst, defending, told the earlier hearing that Gibbings suffers from PTSD, bi-polar disorder, and a personality disorder as a result of an abusive childhood.

She has two children for whom she is the primary carer and has also returned to work with another company, who know about this case.

He said she committed these frauds while problems with her medication aggravated her mental illness, ultimately leading to her being sectioned for three weeks in 2018.