Jenny-Marie Taylor, 33, who is an experience kayaker, stopped at the beach near Sandy Cove - which is not accessible by land - for lunch. As she tried to take her kayak out of the water, a large wave hit the vessel and knocked her back into the sea, injuring her knee. Ilfracombe RNLI's Shannon-class lifeboat the Barry and Peggy High Foundation was launched at around 2.15pm. A crew member administered painkiller gas and emergency first aid before putting her on a stretcher and onto the lifeboat which returned to Ilfracombe RNLI's station. She was later taken by ambulance to North Devon District Hospital for treatment. She said: