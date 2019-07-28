Jenny-Marie Taylor, 33, who is an experience kayaker, stopped at the beach near Sandy Cove - which is not accessible by land - for lunch.

As she tried to take her kayak out of the water, a large wave hit the vessel and knocked her back into the sea, injuring her knee.

Ilfracombe RNLI's Shannon-class lifeboat the Barry and Peggy High Foundation was launched at around 2.15pm.

A crew member administered painkiller gas and emergency first aid before putting her on a stretcher and onto the lifeboat which returned to Ilfracombe RNLI's station.

She was later taken by ambulance to North Devon District Hospital for treatment.

She said: "My kayak was turned over and I badly hurt my knee and was in a lot of pain, I couldn't even stand and I went into shock, but I have never met people more professional in the whole of my life.

"I just want to thank Ilfracombe RNLI for everything they did for me from the point of getting to me.

"They were amazing and we're so lucky to have people like you that save lives every day. I will be forever grateful.'

Ilfracombe volunteer coxswain Andrew Bengey says: 'kayaking is becoming an increasingly popular sport and many people enjoy exploring the beautiful north devon coastline.

"However, we strongly recommend that when out kayaking you always carry a means of calling for help and make sure that it is accessible.

"Thankfully today the kayakers were able to call for help and we were able to get to the casualty very quickly.'