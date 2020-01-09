The two-vehicle collision happened just before 4pm on the road near Abbotsham.

Police closed the road between Heywood Road roundabout and Abbotsham while emergency services attended and accident investigation took place.

The woman was rushed to hospital with what was thought to be life-threatening injuries, but police later confirmed the injuries were updated as 'not being life-threatening or changing'.

Her next of kin have been made aware.

The road was reopened at around 8pm on Wednesday evening.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police were notified at around 3.50pm on Wednesday 8 January, to the A39 at Abbotsham following reports of a head-on collision involving two-vehicles.

"A woman was taken to hospital where her injuries were updated as not being life-threatening or changing."