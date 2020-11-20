Serious injuries for woman hit by bus in Ilfracombe

Published: 9:34 AM November 20, 2020 Updated: 9:37 AM December 15, 2020

A woman has suffered serious injuries after she was hit by a bus in Ilfracombe.

Police were called to Church Hill at around 5.30pm on Thursday (November 19) following reports of the collision.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with what have been described as serious injuries.

Officers conducted a full investigation of the scene and are working to establish the cause of the incident.

They are appealing for information from any witnesses who were in the area at the time of the collision.

You may also want to watch:

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Officers from the Alliance Roads Policing Team attended the scene to investigate, supported by local officers.

“A full investigation of the scene took place and officers are working to establish the cause of this collision.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience whilst we investigated the scene.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting log 697 of November 19.