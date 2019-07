The woman, in her 60s, was found by a passer-by lying unconscious in a bush near a public footpath off Horne Park Road at around 3pm on Sunday, July 7. She had been walking her dog.

She was taken to North Devon District Hospital and is now back at home.

Police are investigating the possibility that the woman could have been assaulted, and are asking anyone with information to come forward. They can call 101, or email 101@dc.police.uk, quoting reference number CR/060444/19.