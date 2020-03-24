The woman was the passenger in the Toyota Prius involved in a crash with a property in Water Park Road in Bideford on Tuesday, February 25.

The incident happened at around 4.10pm. Both the woman and the male driver – also 86 years old – were taken to North Devon District Hospital with minor injuries.

The woman died as a result of her injuries on Wednesday, March 18.

Police are now appealing for information regarding the fatal collision, and are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting log 530, 25/2/20.

Fire crews from Bideford and a heavy rescue unit from Middlemoor attended the incident, where crews used props and wooden beams to help stabilise the building before it was handed over to police.