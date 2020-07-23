Police and the air ambulance were called to Little Wadham Farm at Knowstone just before 5pm on Wednesday (July 22) to reports of an overturned tractor in one of the farm’s fields.

Police confirmed a 64-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

A statement from Devon and Cornwall Police said: “At approximately 4.55pm on Wednesday 22nd July 2020, emergency services were called to a report of a tractor that had overturned in one of the fields of Little Wadham Farm, Knowstone, South Molton.

“Both police and air ambulance attended the scene whereby an agricultural tractor had overturned.

“Sadly a 64-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.”

“Officers from the Roads Policing Team and Barnstaple CID were involved in investigating the incident to establish the circumstances. The Health and Safety Executive have been informed.”