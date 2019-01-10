Police were called at 7.45am to reports of a collision between a tipper truck and the 59-year-old pedestrian. The woman’s next of kin have been informed.

The A39 was closed between Roundswell and Westleigh as a result of the collision while emergency services worked at the scene.

Those closures are expected to remain in place until mid-afternoon while investigation work continues at the scene.

Police have once again advised road users to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed, or may have dashcam footage of the incident has been asked to contact police via 101, quoting log number 0089 of January 10.