The gold-winning Wizard of Oz cake created by the Sugar Chronicles team, that inluded Karolina Andreasova from South Molton. Picture: Karolina Andreasova

North Devon sugar artist Karolina Andreasova was part of a 12-strong team that won gold with their Oz-inspired creation at the Cake International Sugar Craft Show in Birmingham's NEC.

The Sugar Chronicles team won first prize with their cake which shows various Wizard of Oz characters in a tableau - every single piece of the exhibit was made from sugar.

Karolina has also won gold at the show in her own right in two previous years for her sugary creations.

She said she took part this year because she wanted to support and work with such a talented group of artists.

She was responsible for the backdrop of the entry, which imbued the ensemble with atmosphere and charm.

She also enlisted the help of pupils from South Molton Community School, members of Arts Destination South Molton and guitar teacher Mike Osborne plus folk musician Becki Driscoll to create an audio production, reading extracts from the book.

Karolina is also a painter, photographer and has her own website at https://karolina-art.co.uk/ .