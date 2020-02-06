Police and emergency services were called at around 11.10am yesterday (Wednesday, February 5) following the crash between a grey Renault and a black Kia.

The Renault was believed to have been travelling towards Barnstaple and the Kia towards Bideford when the collision occurred.

The Renault driver, a 64-year-old local man, suffered multiple injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth by the air ambulance.

His condition is described as critical but stable.

The driver of the Kia, a 63-year old local man, was taken to North Devon District Hospital with injuries being treated as potentially life-threatening.

The road was closed while police carried out investigation work to try and discover the cause of the collision.

Anyone who saw the collision or has any information is asked to contact police by calling 101, quoting log 274 5/2/20.