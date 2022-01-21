Well-known North Devon choral group, the Winkleigh Singers, are inviting enthusiasts to come and join in an evening of favourite choral classics.

The event is on Sunday January 23 from 2.30pm to 5.30pm in the New Assembly Rooms in South Molton.

Communal singing has been restricted due to COVID regulations for months and months so this exciting event offers a wonderful chance to get together and celebrate all that is great about four-part, choral singing.

A spokesman said: "Whether you’re a timid tenor, a belting bass, an angelic alto or a strong soprano, everyone is welcome to join us."

The repertoire will include favourites such as Jesu Joy of Man’s Desiring (Bach); Zadok the Priest (Handel) and I was glad (Parry.)

For social distancing reason, people are being asked to please book their place ahead of the event, by visiting www.winkleighsingers.org.uk/come-and-sing