Police were called to the A3124 just before 3pm yesterday (Monday, May 25) after a collision between a car and a large goods vehicle.

The 69-year-old car driver, a local man, sustained injuries which are thought to be life-threatening. He had to be cut from the car by the fire service using hydraulic cutting equipment.

He was taken by air ambulance to Derriford hospital in Plymouth.

The driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 40s, received minor injuries.

Police, fire and ambulance personnel attended the incident and have thanked the public for their patience while the road was closed.

Anyone who witnessed the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting log 552 of 25-05-20.