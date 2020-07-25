Maureen Poole, is 80 next month and recently did a wingwalk at Dunkeswell airfield to raise money for Against Breast Cancer, after being diagnosed with the disease herself three years ago.

So far she has raised more than £400 but hopes friends and family or anyone who knows her will be willing to make a donation.

The daredevil from Frithelstockstone also did a skydive for Cancer Research UK in 2018 – in fact, she has experienced almost every form of flying.

Maureen has been up in gliders, microlights, helicopters – over the Grand Canyon – and even parascending above a boat, as well as travelling by plane all over the world.

She said of her wingwalk: “This was one of the last things on my flying bucket list, although I haven’t been up in a hot air balloon yet.

“I never get worked up – when I did the skydive I was fine with it, absolutely loved it and this time did not phase me at all, it’s just the sort of thing that I enjoy.”

If you would like to make a donation, go to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/maureen-poole1 .