It is forecasting gusts of up to 55mph in the morning and into the early afternoon, with heavy rain expected.

The wind warning is in place from 4am until 6pm tomorrow and the warning for rain runs from 6am until midnight.

People have been warned to stay alert to a small chance of disruption from falling trees or debris as well as the possibility of flooding and surface water on roads.

The Met Office said: "An area of low pressure is expected to bring a spell of strong winds and heavy rain to southern England and south Wales on Saturday.

"Gusts of 55-60mph are likely inland with gusts of 60-70mph around and just inland of south and west facing coasts and over hills.

"The strongest gusts are most likely across coastal southwest England and towards Hampshire/Isle of Wight where isolated gusts of up to 80 mph are possible in a few locations during the morning.

"These winds will bring some very large waves to exposed coasts of southwest England with some dangerous conditions possible here. Winds are expected to slowly ease from the west during the afternoon."