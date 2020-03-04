PUBLIC NOTICE LICENSING ACT 2003

To whom it may concern: I Mr A Dedames do hereby give notice that I have applied to the Licensing Authority at North Devon District Council for the variation of a Premises Licence at Wild Woodland Farm Shop, West Anstey, South Molton, Devon, EX36 4RR.

The application is: 1. To amend the hours for the supply of alcohol to: Monday to Sunday 14:00 hours to 02:00 hours. 2. To enable last night refreshment Monday to Sunday from 23:00 hours to 02:00 hours.

Any person wishing to make representations to this application may do so by writing to The Licensing Team, North Devon District Council, Lynton House, Commercial Road, Barnstaple, Devon EX31 1DG not later than 28 days after the date of this notice (as below). Representations received after this date will not be considered.

A copy of the application can be viewed at the Licensing Authority's address during normal office hours.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with this application, the maximum fine on summary conviction is unlimited.

Signed. xxxxxxxxxx

Applicant/on behalf of the applicant

Dated: 25 February 2020