Wilbur the Valais blacknose lives with his Barnstaple owner Liberty May just like a dog - he goes for walks on his lead, eats from a bowl in the kitchen and joins her on the sofa.

The sheep-dog is being shown in the rare breeds section of the annual show at Umberleigh, which this year has seen a 10 per cent increase in its livestock categories.

Wilbur has his own Instagram account and has become something of a social media hit after a video went online showing how he really does live more like a family dog than a farm animal.

Liberty is looking forward to showing him off to the crowds and said: "It would be good if he could win a rosette but I think he'll be the only Valais blacknose. I chose to start showing at North Devon because it's family friendly.

Wilbur will be appearing at North Devon Show 2019 on August 7. Picture: Seth Conway Wilbur will be appearing at North Devon Show 2019 on August 7. Picture: Seth Conway

"I asked people where I should start and they said definitely North Devon to get a feel for it before going on to the bigger agricultural shows. I'm really looking forward to it."

As well as Wilbur, there will be 24 breeds of sheep on display along with 17 breeds of cattle, both beef and dairy, as well as a section for Exmoor Ponies that's new this year along with the usual horse breeds.

Sarah Dart, the livestock secretary of the North Devon Show said the show's reputation as being a friendly and welcoming place to exhibit is attracting new people.

She said: "Liberty and Wilbur are a great example of how people who may not have wanted to show animals before are being attracted to North Devon Show.

"We'll have 1,100 show day entry animals this year as well as 300 exhibitors. It will be quite a sight and visitors can see the best that the region has to offer."

Animals will also be coming from as far afield as Hereford to Cornwall for the one day show.

As well as the livestock there will be lots for visitors to enjoy with a packed main ring and a music stage close to the food outlets and bar - plus the circus returns again this year.

Children will be able to get hands on with many creatures inside the show's petting area too.

Show secretary Theresa Soanes said: "Our education and petting arena is a safe and secure area for the children to be able to stroke and hold a selection of animals.

"As much as they'll love to get relatively close to the livestock being shown elsewhere, in the petting section they will be able to touch the animals and that will be a great experience for them."

Tickets are still available for the show with a discounted price if bought in advance. More details can be found at www.northdevonshow.com.