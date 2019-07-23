Wilbur the Valais blacknose lives with his Barnstaple owner Liberty May just like a dog - he goes for walks on his lead, eats from a bowl in the kitchen and joins her on the sofa. The sheep-dog is being shown in the rare breeds section of the annual show at Umberleigh, which this year has seen a 10 per cent increase in its livestock categories. Wilbur has his own Instagram account and has become something of a social media hit after a video went online showing how he really does live more like a family dog than a farm animal. Liberty is looking forward to showing him off to the crowds and said: