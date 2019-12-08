The attraction at Aller Cross, off the North Devon Link Road has looked at every aspect of their business to try and reduce unnecessary waste including plastics. Its wholesale, restaurant, the playhive and the shop have all been evaluated and action has been taken.

It has introduced a refillable honey station, removed bubble wrap and condiment sachets, swapped sellotape for paper tape and sourced all their fruit and veg locally and plastic free - just to name a few.

It also educates people on bee friendly seeds and plants for pollinating and utilised broken polystyrene bodyboards on local beaches to insulate bee hives. Pam Shepherd, restaurant manager said: "We are really excited to be involved with Plastic Free North Devon and Plastic Free South Molton. We have been working hard to make the move to being completely plastic free.

"One of the biggest challenges was in the kitchen and restaurant but we have made really good progress and will continue to work towards becoming plastic free."