This week, I want to invite our wonderful readers to participate in the column, in a feature I’ve loosely titled ‘Tell Me Why’. The premise here is that, as someone who’s day to day work involves the marketing and sale of properties across the North Devon region, often to buyers moving into the area from away, I have to be able to help these buyers understand the benefits of living in such a lovely part of the world and I have crystallized these thoughts into a Top Ten list of reasons why moving to North Deon is a great idea. The input from you, dear readers, is to let me know anything you feel I may have overlooked and, if you wish, to submit your own Top Ten, a consensus of which will feature in a future edition of the column. So, without further ado and in the traditional reverse order, here we go with my Top Ten Reasons to move to North Devon:

10) Value For Money: Although North Devon property prices have risen considerably (which is a polite way of saying ‘rocketed’) in the last 18 months or so, as a region we are still more affordable than many and although the disparity between local wages and house prices widens as prices grow, there are still many areas that are far worse

9) Improved Transport Links: The new Link Road scheme should – according to plan – improve vehicle access to North Devon to the benefit of businesses and those with family in other parts of the country. Unfortunately, if you wish to travel by train, you’re still in the 19th century as far as connections to North Devon go

8) Entrepreneurial Spirit: Perhaps as a result of a certain sparsity of well-paid employed roles, North Devon is a haven for entrepreneurs, with a higher number of start-up businesses than many comparable areas

7) The Value of Local: Following the pandemic and the chaos that Covid inflicted on the global ‘just in time’ shipping system that we’ve come to see as the norm, there has been a much greater emphasis on, and recognition of the value of, locally produced items, businesses and services. Perhaps because of its peninsular like nature, North Devon has long embraced the benefits of Local and continues to do so. The North Devon Gazette is a great example of this, a paper that is thriving when in many parts of the country, local papers are struggling

6) Property Stock: The wide variety of types of property available to the North Devon house hunter is charming in its diversity, from thatched cottages to modern apartments, from Georgian splendour to state-of-the-art eco homes, our region truly offers something for everyone

5) Fresh Air: I was recently showing a house to a lady who was a professional gardener, RHS trained no less, and I pointed out a greeny-grey growth on the trees in the garden and asked if she knew what it was. She replied that it was a type of lichen that grew only in areas with extremely good air quality (think Apline regions) and since having it pointed out, I’ve seen it all over North Devon!

Next week's column will feature the Top Five and will carry details of how to have your say on the benefits of our region, so until then, please get your thinking caps on!



