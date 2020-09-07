Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host Jeremy Clarkson. Picture: PA Wire Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host Jeremy Clarkson. Picture: PA Wire

Audiences will see the Barnstaple entrepreneur banter with host Jeremy Clarkson as he bids to tackle the 15 questions that could see him walk away with pots of money.

The Barnstaple businessman, aged 25, has already caused a stir in North Devon and London alongside his business partner Harry Simpson with their brand of ‘stir fried’ alcoholic ice cream.

Their Good Times Roll range of rolled ice cream was a big hit with summer visitors in Croyde and last year the duo opened up pop up outlets in London.

Producers are of course remaining tight lipped about Scott’s performance on the big money quiz show and viewers will have to tune in tomorrow night at 9pm to see how he fares.

The new series begins tonight (Monday, September 7) and ITV has revealed that one of the episodes will see someone walk away with the £1million jackpot after answering all the questions correctly – host Jeremy Clarkson said it had been ‘like having the Encyclopaedia Britannica sitting opposite me’.

Due to the coronavirus restrictions there is no studio audience so there is no Ask the Audience lifeline and instead the Phone a Friend option can be used twice.

The other lifelines of 50:50 and Ask the Host will still be available.

See how North Devon’s Scott Burgess does with his million pound challenge on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? tomorrow (Tuesday, September 8) at 9pm on ITV.