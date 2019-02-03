The newly-refurbished Whiddon Valley Fryer reopened on Thursday, and celebrated by donating to Over and Above and ChemoHero.

The shop is run by Bruce and Cheryl Dimelow and their daughter Heather Dennis. The new restaurant was officially reopened by Mayor of Barnstaple, Ian Roome.

“This, for us, is a major investment,” said Bruce.

“The business has been here for nine years now and we’ve always been part of the community, that’s why we wanted to get involved with Over and Above and ChemoHero.”

Heather added: “We wanted to adapt and make everything sustainable. We’ve focussed on sustainable packaging so everything is recyclable.

“We’re also trying to be palm oil free and trying to ensure all the products we use are.”

The Fryer’s mobile restaurant, the Whiddon Wagon, was a runner up in the mobile fish and chip vendor category at the 2019 Fish and Chip Awards.

Before Christmas, the Wagon delivered fish and chips to a number of charitable organisations, including North Devon Hospice and Children’s Hospice South West.