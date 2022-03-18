When getting vaccinated becomes a piece of cake 

Over the past twelve months, the Rotary Club of Bideford has helped vaccinate the people of Bideford under remarkable circumstances.

When it became clear in late 2020 that vaccinations would be the way out of the Covid-19 pandemic, the club set out on a mission to do their bit in ensuring it would be a success. The members of the club did a few volunteer shifts at the Barnstaple vaccination centre, making sure to get as much advice as possible and then set about figuring out how they could do the same.

Setting up their own little vaccination centre required the support of the community. Arnold’s Pharmacy in Westward Ho! offered their expertise and the Westward Ho! Baptist Church provided the necessary space.

Jacquie Willoughby, who was president of the club at the time, managed the recruitment and organisation of volunteers, which worked really well. There was a big number of people who offered to help, and together they created a vaccination centre that was as communal as possible, creating a safe environment for everyone. Of course, they operated on a much smaller scale than the big centre, but for a lot of people, that was exactly the appeal.

“We did try very hard to make it a positive experience for everyone,” Jacquie Willoughby said about easing those nervous to get their jab. Given their communal character, they were able to put those most reluctant or nervous into another room, to avoid them having to watch others get vaccinated. One-on-one support that would never have been possible in a bigger centre, but is vital when trying to get everyone in a community vaccinated.

Asked about the biggest challenge she came across, Jacquie answered: “Starting it was the hardest part. Once we’d started, the momentum carried us through.” Given the anxiety revolving around mixing with other people at the time, it is all the more amazing to think that the Rotary Club of Bideford did not struggle to find volunteers at all.





While at the start none of them expected to be volunteering for a whole year, most of them have enjoyed the experience so much they now are looking for different ways of getting involved in the community and helping others. That being said, should a fourth wave roll around, the club would be ready to start all over again in no time at all. “We’re all ready to go! If they asked, we could do it tomorrow,” Jacquie Willoughby commented.

While that hopefully will not be necessary, it is reassuring nevertheless. More importantly, it is great to see a community come together like this. It goes to show that when one sets their mind on something and everyone works together, amazing things can be achieved.

One of the unexpected problems that occurred early on during the vaccinations was that both the volunteers as well as those getting the vaccinations would bring in cakes as a thank you or way of cheering people up. While there is not much a slice of cake cannot fix, a tea party is perhaps not the best idea when trying to socially distance from others.

Then again, if that was their biggest concern, it shows what a great success story the Bideford Rotary vaccination centre has become. And that is mostly thanks to a community getting together, overcoming their own fears and worries for the greater good.