Time to Cook in Barnstaple provides physical and now virtual cookery classes for the whole family.

The cookery school has been shortlisted for the Most Loved Academic or Creative Activity category after setting up a free online community, with virtual classes, along with a members’ club, to help families beat the lockdown blues - and it is also proving a boost for other local businesses too.

Mum and daughter duo Rosemary and Claire Willmer have adapted by not only bringing their popular cookery classes online, but by launching a free community Facebook group.

They have worked with other local brands to run Funday Friday, a weekly event which sees familiar faces showcasing their businesses, providing members with free tasters, tutorials and more.

Examples include an online burger master-class with Bull and Bear and Custom House eateries owner Matt Spencer in May, and several other well-known businesses such as Badger and Bear and The Appledore Bakery are set to follow suit.

Mum of three Claire said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been nominated for a What’s on 4 Kids Activities Award. We put so much love and effort into our cooking classes, being nominated by the families who have attended our classes or are members of our online cookery classes, means the world to us!

“We have loved being able to continue to cook through these crazy times and to bring our online classes to families. It’s meant that we can still connect and build our community, even if we can’t run physical classes.”

You can cast your vote on the What’s On 4 Kids Awards at https://whatson4kids.co.uk/awards/vote .