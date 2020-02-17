Quince Honey Farm Quince Honey Farm

There are lots of activities at Quince Honey Farm in South Molton, with Devon Facepainting on hand tomorrow (Tuesday, February 18) to offer glitter tattoos, adding a little sparkly fun to the week.

Wednesday sees Sciencedipity arrive to lead two workshops. Try your hand at making bee slime or have a go at creating some bee bath bombs.

For anyone visiting on Thursday, you can enjoy some storytelling sessions, and on Friday entertainer Dave Hendy will be wowing all with his balloon modelling skills.

From Monday to Friday, join a nature trail and tree planting sessions in the Nectar Gardens, and the parent-led craft table will be in the Play Hive all week.

Added to that will be the usual daily activities: Critter Encounters, Honey Factory Tour and Tasting, and the Beeswax Talk and Candle Rolling.

Quince are also offering free entry during the week for anyone dressed up as a bee, and free return entry for those who would like to come back on another day over the February half term.

For details, visit www.quincehoneyfarm.co.uk or call 01769 572401.

At Affinity Devon in Bideford prepare for some animal fun with the return of Kim and his amazing Really Wild Learning Show!

Get up close to a variety of exotic animals and big, big bugs, and learn lots of amazing facts about the animals and their habitats.

With new critters being introduced on every visit, no visit from Kim is ever the same, and your children are guaranteed to have a truly memorable experience.

The Really Wild Learning Show will be at the centre on Tuesday, February 17, and Thursday, February 20, between 10am and 4pm, with one-hour interactive shows taking place at 11am and 2pm. The event is free!

Really Wild Learning is at Affinity Devon

For children with bags of energy, go, play and discover at World of Wonder, Affinity Devon's indoor soft play centre. Children can check into the 'WOW' Airport and take off down the runway slide to discover a world full of wonders.

There's also a separate play area for under fours, and new for 2020 is BEAM - an interactive virtual playground featuring active and engaging games for children of all ages!

Whether indoors or out, Arlington Court is reopen for half term and has plenty of activities for all the family this spring.

For budding explorers, the brand new Brilliant Bird Trail encourages kids to put their wellies on and get out on to the estate to look out for the birds that live at Arlington Court. The trail runs March 1 and costs £1, including a prize.

For those who are even more adventurous there are two woodland play areas at Arlington, which can be explored along a 1.75mile track taking in historic sites such as the old lake, the resting place of the last owner of the Arlington estate, Miss Rosalie Chichester.

Reflection at Arlington Court. Picture: Shaun Selley

There will be crafting days for families where they can make their own bird feeder, nests and masks. Activities vary each day so there's a chance to try something new each time you visit. Family crafting takes place on Tuesdays, February 18 & 25 and Thursday, February 27.

There's also the opportunity for families to learn new skills from a National Trust gardener on Thursday, February 20 by taking part in 'Pips to plants', where you can plant something from your fruit bowl to enjoy growing at home.

Normal admission prices apply or become a National Trust member and gain free admission and parking at National Trust properties. For more information and to book please visit www.nationaltrust.org.uk/arlington-court.

The Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon is open for half term and has a new exhibition displaying the work of well-known local photographer James Ravilious.

All ages can take something from his fascinating pictures, showing North Devon life in all seasons and all walks across 17 years, from the 1970s onwards.

Inside the new Long Bridge Wing at the Museum of Barnstaple and North Devon. Picture: Tony Gussin

The collection will be on display in the new Exhibition Gallery until May 31 and runs in conjunction with the new annual Documentary Photography Open competition.

This aims to provide a platform for amateur and established contemporary photographers looking to improve their exposure, enhance their practice and help document North Devon.

The museum's main building is now open, with an array of revamped displays and galleries for children and adults to enjoy during the half term break.

The Big Sheep near Bideford welcomes you to Lambing Live for half term and the chance to meet the first lambs of the season.

You might even be lucky enough to see one being born! Visit the award- winning family attraction and be entertained by Devon's friendliest 'flock' and enjoy a fun-filled family day out.

Experience Lambing Live at The Big Sheep

Enjoy various rides and live shows throughout the week, plus feed the animals in the indoor animal barn, and adult visitors will love the on-site brewery and gin distillery.

For more information visit https://thebigsheep.co.uk.

The Milky Way Adventure Park near Clovelly is open throughout half term week with a variety of rides and activities to keep all ages entertained.

There is everything from Little Stars play area designed for pre-schoolers, to rides, slides, shows and activities designed to entertain the whole family.

On Saturday, February 22 the park has a special attraction with Duggee, star of the warm-hearted preschool series Hey Duggee, paying a visit.

The Cosmic Typhoon at The Milky Way Adventure Park. Picture: Milky Way

The big, lovable dog will be making appearances at intervals throughout the day, plus he will be joined by a narrator for a special storytelling session in the 800 seater indoor arena.

For more details go to https://www.themilkyway.co.uk.

RHS Garden Rosemoor at Great Torrington is offering family fun whatever the weather this February half term.

Enjoy drop-in craft workshops for children and explore the garden with the family-friendly trail.

The Whatever the Weather family garden trail offers an adventure around Rosemoor and the chance to learn all about the wild weather of the UK. Don't forget wellies for puddle splashing! Free with normal garden admission.

There is plenty of fun for youngsters at RHS Garden Rosemoor this February half term. Picture: RHS

Drop-in craft workshops are being held up until Friday, February 21.

This includes tomorrow (Tuesday, February 18) - Fishy weather sock

Create a weather sock from card and paper to see which way the wind is blowing.

February 19 - Personalised weather slate. Discover a fun way to forecast the weather.

February 20 - Nature's own mud bowls. Forage for natural materials in Rosemoor's woods and use them to decorate your own handmade clay bowl.

February 21 - Winter bugs. Come and make your very own bug. Take it home to hang it in your bedroom.

Find out more at https://www.rhs.org.uk/gardens/rosemoor/whats-on/half-term-family-fun-at-rosemoor .