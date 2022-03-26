What does Rishi's statement mean for North Devon?

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak outside No 11 Downing Street before revealing his Winter Economy Plan to MPS. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire - Credit: PA

In the centre of the current perfect storm - Post Brexit, Post (nearly) Pandemic, Inflation which is off the scale, energy (including fuel bills) costs out of control and the deeply disturbing images from Ukraine which have touched our souls - we might have expected a budget that captured the spirit of the moment and provided some immediate respite.

This could have included say temporary relief on business rates and temporary relief on VAT, both of which would have had an immediate effect. All we actually got was a little bit of jam today on fuel duty and promises of jam tomorrow - sorry Chancellor but only 3/10 for hitting the spot.

That, however, is the world of politics and we need to focus on how we can improve our prosperity and well-being.

What got lost in the media coverage was an early (informed) leak that next week we will see the Government’s announcements for the UK’s new energy supply strategy. This is not all about North Sea Oil or revisiting the debate on fracking, it is about something we do really well - Natural Capital Initiatives.

The Prime Minister is expected to approve the relaxation of the planning regime to allow the building of more onshore wind farms. Developers have been complaining that these have been the subject of a de facto ban since 2015.

The business case for this is simple. Onshore wind farms are far cheaper than offshore turbines to build and operate.

Northern Devon is not unfamiliar with these projects; indeed, we almost compete with Cornwall for installations. We should not, however, assume that what has been approved in the past is still acceptable.

Wind Farms are controversial, mainly because of their visual effect on the landscape and also the impact they have on wildlife. David Cameron, when Prime Minister, secured popular support for killing off new schemes, saying he wanted to “rid” the countryside of these “unsightly” structures.

That was in 2015, we now live in a very different world.

The latest announcement will address the relevance of nuclear, solar, offshore wind, and oil and gas from the North Sea. The aim is to reduce, if not completely remove, the need for any Russian oil and gas imports and reduce the country’s exposure to highly volatile commodity markets, whilst still adhering to the Net Zero 2050 climate targets.

The planning relaxations expected are not likely to mean a blanket scrapping of planning rules. There will still be the need ensure that this is in line with community support.

There are many understandable and passionate views on both sides of these arguments. There is, however, no doubt that there is a need to de-globalise energy systems. Also, that Northern Devon has a huge future in natural capital markets.

I believe we should start this debate sooner rather than later, before we are faced with a tsunami of planning applications.