Mr Cox opened the final day of debate on the European Union (Withdrawal) Act, with a speech that called on his fellow MPs not to be children in the playground and get behind Prime Minister Theresa Mays now doomed deal. In his speech, Mr Cox said: It would be the height of irresponsibility for any legislator to contemplate with equanimity such a situation. A litigant in court who was dependent upon having concluded a contract on the basis of EU law and then found themselves suddenly having the rug pulled from under them, not knowing what their legal obligations were, would say to this House, What are you playing at? What are you doing? You are not children in the playground. You are legislators, and this is your job. Twitter users naturally responded to Mr Coxs impassioned speech by turning it into a meme as the deal lost by a majority of 230.