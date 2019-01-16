Me when WhatsApp says 'typing...' for more than ten seconds. pic.twitter.com/TZfaGQz1uk — Richard Morris (@imrichardmorris) 15 January 2019

Me when I hear other people say iOS updates slow down your iPhone. pic.twitter.com/NhWdQ7OyRm — Richard Morris (@imrichardmorris) 15 January 2019

When someone cuts in front of you at the bar and gets served first. pic.twitter.com/rK1G2tyi6o — Matt Smart (@thewatchtrick) 15 January 2019

Me, whenever Arsenal do anything. pic.twitter.com/EWKeYoi26V — Daley (@DaleyAFC) 15 January 2019

'What are you playing at? pic.twitter.com/mNkbyXmbiv — Brian Spastani (@BrianSpanner1) 15 January 2019

Prime Minister Theresa May listens to the Attorney-General Geoffrey Cox, speak in the House of Commons ahead of the Commons vote on the Prime Minister's Brexit deal. Picture: PA Wire Prime Minister Theresa May listens to the Attorney-General Geoffrey Cox, speak in the House of Commons ahead of the Commons vote on the Prime Minister's Brexit deal. Picture: PA Wire

Mr Cox opened the final day of debate on the European Union (Withdrawal) Act, with a speech that called on his fellow MPs not to be ‘children in the playground’ and get behind Prime Minister Theresa May’s now doomed deal.

In his speech, Mr Cox said: “It would be the height of irresponsibility for any legislator to contemplate with equanimity such a situation.

“A litigant in court who was dependent upon having concluded a contract on the basis of EU law and then found themselves suddenly having the rug pulled from under them, not knowing what their legal obligations were, would say to this House, ‘What are you playing at? What are you doing?’

“You are not children in the playground. You are legislators, and this is your job.”

Twitter users naturally responded to Mr Cox’s impassioned speech by turning it into a meme as the deal lost by a majority of 230.