‘What a Beautiful Noise' takes to Queens stage

“What a beautiful noise / Comin' up from the street / Got a beautiful sound / It’s got a beautiful beat”.



Perhaps these lyrics underscore more than any others the evergreen appeal of Neil Diamond, a performer, songwriter and entertainer whose name will echo down through the ages.

Pretty Amazing Productions are delighted to present this lavish tribute production, ‘A Beautiful Noise’, a joyful celebration of Neil’s music, delivered with an assured virtuosity by the award-winning Fisher Stevens to the standard and scale that these timeless songs deserve.

This show performed in 2019 at the Lyric Theatre in London's West End and is touring the UK in 2022, returning to the Queens Theatre in Barnstaple on Thursday 10th March 2022. Tickets are available via the box office on Telephone number 01271 316523

With a fully live band, including Brass and Strings, backing singers, dancers, ‘A Beautiful Noise’ is the best way for UK audiences to enjoy his wonderful songs in a live setting. ‘Sweet Caroline’, Song Sung Blue’, Cracklin’ Rosie’, ‘Forever In Blue Jeans’, these are the songs that soundtracked lives, the teenage dream, and remain fixtures of personal and radio playlists everywhere. Heartfelt renditions of the songs, which even feature appearances from Lula and Barbra Streisand.

“A Beautiful Noise has been awesome, the reviews have been fantastic, and performing the show in London, and in the West End, was a dream come true, an amazing experience,” said Fisher.

A lifelong lover of Neil Diamond, Fisher has toured the world as a performer and said, “I am supported by an experienced band and backing singers who are all as passionate about Neil Diamond as I am.”

The tribute show was helped to achieve the high standards of Diamond’s class by David Mackay, who created hits for some of the biggest names in the music including Cliff Richard, Dusty Springfield, The Bee Gees and Clapton. David was the musical director for many West End successes including 125th Street and Jailhouse Rock

As Fisher Stevens says: "It is my privilege to celebrate that talent and take the audience on a musical journey.”

www.queenstheatre-barnstaple.com/event/a-beautiful-noise/