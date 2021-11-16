Wet weather does not stop return of community clear up days

For the first time since lockdown, staff from North Devon Homes have been back out in the community helping to tidy up their neighbourhoods.

The return of the popular, ‘Clean Up’ days, proved a great opportunity for staff at North Devon Homes to get back out into the community and engage with their customers. While the weather was not on their side, the team were not deterred from their first mission at Queens Avenue, Ilfracombe.

Lindsey Eastman, head of customer and housing services said: “As things are beginning to return to normal, we enjoyed the opportunity to re-connect in person with our customers. Prior to the pandemic we did regular clear up days which is part of our service to our residents.

The recent North Devon Homes Clean Up Day - Credit: North Devon Homes

“The clear up days are more than litter picking and clearing pathways. It gives us a chance to really engage with our customers and work with them to help keep our communities a great place to live.”

Over three tonnes of garden waste and rubbish was collected by The Estates and Grounds Maintenance Team. They worked together, socially distanced, through the persistent rain to litter pick, cut back shrubs and clear weeds and rubbish from the paths and car park.

Residents have shown their gratitude at the return of the clean-up days as this customer explained: “What a great job your Estate Services have done with tidying all the shrubbery in Thornes Terrace (South Molton).

“Not only has it enhanced the look of the area but it has also improved the sight lines for traffic entering and leaving the cul de sac, making it safer for everyone. Your staff have been very considerate to all residents and visitors and have stopped work to manoeuvre their vehicles whenever required. Many thanks for a very professional job.”

The Estates Team are continuing to help keep communities maintained whilst planning more community litter picks. Full on action days are due to return in early Spring 2022.