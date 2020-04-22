LICENSING ACT 2003 (S.17) NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR PREMISES LICENCE

Name of Applicant: Westward Living Limited

Name and address of premises: Land formerly known as Village Square, Westward Ho! Bideford Devon EX39 1LE

Address of Licensing Authority: Torridge District Council, Riverbank House, BIDEFORD Devon EX39 20G www.torridge.gov.uk/licensing

Representations about this application must be made in writing to the Licensing Authority by 13 May 2020: NATURE OF PROPOSED LICENSABLE ACTIVITIES: Supply of alcohol for consumption on and off the premises Monday to Saturday from 09:00 to 23:00 Sunday from 11:00 to 20:00

Signed Alan Smith (Applicant)

Date: 16 April 2020

IT IS AN OFFENCE TO KNOWINGLY OR RECKLESSLY MAKE A FALSE STATEMENT IN CONNECTION WITH AN APPLICATION. THE MAXIMUM FINE ON CONVICTION IS £5000.