Westward Living is planning to revamp the former village square in Golf Links Road.

The revamped square will be operated by nearby pub The Pig on the Beach, which will provide food, drink and entertainment throughout the daytime and into the evening in the summer.

It will be fenced off and will have a mixture of covered and open seating. There will be a shipping container bar and a stage for live music and entertainment.

Pig on the Beach owner Matt Samuel said: "I know it has been a bit of a building site for a few years now, and it will be nice to be able to do something with it.

"We will be trying to get a nice vibe there in the summer with a bit for everyone."

Mr Samuel's plans for the 'pig-pen' include live music sessions, an ever-changing food offering and a few special events, all to keep the area 'fresh and new' and keep people visiting Westward Ho!

It is hoped the revamped square will open in May.

A design and access statement for the application said: "The square and the immediate surrounding area will be utilized for many events throughout the summer season.

"A wooden fence that can close the area off when not in use will surround the square.

"Inside the square will be a roofed area with ample seating to get out of the rain that occasionally falls in Westward Ho!. A portable bar by way of a ships container will be used at appropriate events and times subject to license approval."

The site has long been earmarked as a hotel, and has planning permission for a five-storey development.

Torridge District Council sold the site to Westward Living in 2014 alongside a set of covenants to ensure the erection of the hotel, with commercial use on the ground floor.

Westward Living's Alan Smith said he is no longer able to build a hotel on the site, and said he had to find something to 'circumnavigate the covenants'.

"The hotel site has a long-standing covenant on the land in which I can only build a five-storey hotel," said Mr Smith.

"I thought I would put this application in which, I think, will be very good for Westward Ho!

"It's quite exciting, and we want to do it right."