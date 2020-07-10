A new outdoor bar and beer garden has opened up in Westward Ho! Picture: Matt Smart A new outdoor bar and beer garden has opened up in Westward Ho! Picture: Matt Smart

The former village square has been revamped by Pig on the Beach, which operates the outdoor bar and seating area, and a coffee shop next door.

The grassed area, which looks out to the green and beach, has plenty of socially distant tables, as well as ‘pig-pens’ for people to bring their own chairs if desired.

Pig on the Beach owner Matt Samuel admitted the coronavirus pandemic meant he had to alter hsi plans for the square, which he had initially hoped to open up in May.

He said: “The pandemic has given us a bit more time to think about how we best to do things and be reflective, which I think is the same for a lot of people.

Pig on the Beach owner Matt Samuel in the socially distanced beer garden. Picture: Matt Smart

“It’s nice to do something with the space and make it pretty – and the grass is a nice touch rather than having a concrete seating area.

“It was a bit of an eyesore before wasn’t it? I think everyone is happy with it. It’s nice to be able to use the space and you really can’t beat that view.”

Mr Samuel said he hopes to be able to put on entertainment and live music soon.