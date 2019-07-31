The London-based band of the same name is headlining this week's instalment of the ongoing Westward Ho! Sunset Festival on the village green on Saturday, August 3.

The festivals are a feast of food, live music, entertainment and family fun and are being held every Saturday in August, hosted by Visit Westward Ho! which is part of Westward Ho! Business Association.

It runs from 4pm until 8.30pm and this week features Sophie Littlejohns, entertainer Merlin Cadogan, Jules Moberly, the latest instalment of Westward Ho!'s Got Talent and finishing up with the Westwrad Ho! band.

Ben Corbett, Simon Boyd and Jay Hollis are the three members of Westward Ho! visiting the area.

Saturday's show will be the first time any of the band have performed here, despite naming themselves Westward Ho! because many of them have links to North Devon.

Ben said: "I have been coming down since I was three-years-old, Simon's brother lives in Braunton and a couple of others have family in the area.

"It's an opportunity to play in the area that we love so much."

The band is normally a seven-piece and usually plays in London at locations such as Soho, Camden and also around Hertfordshire.

They are playing the summer festival scene and have a gig in Shanghai this autumn.

The band members are in North Devon until Wednesday, August 7 and would love to hear from any venues that would like them to come and play - go to the Westward Ho Facebook page (@westwardhomusic) to get in touch.