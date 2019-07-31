The London-based band of the same name is headlining this week's instalment of the ongoing Westward Ho! Sunset Festival on the village green on Saturday, August 3. The festivals are a feast of food, live music, entertainment and family fun and are being held every Saturday in August, hosted by Visit Westward Ho! which is part of Westward Ho! Business Association. It runs from 4pm until 8.30pm and this week features Sophie Littlejohns, entertainer Merlin Cadogan, Jules Moberly, the latest instalment of Westward Ho!'s Got Talent and finishing up with the Westwrad Ho! band. Ben Corbett, Simon Boyd and Jay Hollis are the three members of Westward Ho! visiting the area. Saturday's show will be the first time any of the band have performed here, despite naming themselves Westward Ho! because many of them have links to North Devon. Ben said: