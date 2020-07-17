Damage to the base of the existing Westward Ho! slipway. Picture: Torridge District Council Damage to the base of the existing Westward Ho! slipway. Picture: Torridge District Council

The concrete slipway is set to be extended as Torridge District Council moves to address access issues at low tide.

The slipway will be anchored below the sand, into the clay level of the beach. The new structure will also be given more protection from storms and waves with new rock armour – large boulders brought in from Clarence Wharf Car Park in Bideford.

The transfer of the rock armour is the first phase of the work, which started today (Friday, July 17).

The work means Westward Ho! slipway is closed for the day, but will reopen for the weekend before the main works begin on Monday (July 20).

The areas affected by the slipway extension at Westward Ho! The areas affected by the slipway extension at Westward Ho!

The slipway will then be closed again to all members of the public from Monday for up to five days.

Westbourne Terrace will have a Temporary Traffic Restriction Order, restricting parking to allow work vehicles access to the slipway during the main works.

A statement from Torridge District Council said: “Please be aware that the slipway access will be closed and we ask that people take notice of the signage and safety barriers that will be in place.

“Heavy machinery will be operating at the bottom of the slipway with vehicles travelling along Westbourne Terrace throughout the week.

“Access to the beach will be limited during this time and we would ask that people make use of the alternative access points available along the other parts of the seafront.

“Please be aware of the works and respect the closures in place for your own safety.”