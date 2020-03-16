Waves hit Westward Ho! sea front. Waves hit Westward Ho! sea front.

Heavy machinery was brought in in between the tides to repair sections of the sea defences that were broken up by waves last week.

Contractors worked non-stop in that time to stitch together defences, with support from the Enviornment Agency and local field teams throughout the latter half of the week.

Torridge and West Devon MP Geoffrey Cox visited Westward Ho! on Friday (March 13) to inspect the damage caused to the seafront and local businesses.

He called for immediate action to prevent further flood damage before the Environment Agency’s longer-term plans to improve the sea wall and construct new defences are introduced.

He said: “I have consistently warned the statutory authorities to take the necessary ameliorative works at Westward Ho!.

“The damage which has been caused as a result of the recent high tides is further evidence that an interim scheme is a necessity, pending the permanent works that the Environment Agency has already committed to.”

The area to the north of Westward Ho! slipway remains unstable until repairs have been completed.

Torridge District Council is asking members of the public to respect the closure for safety reasons while work goes ahead.

Torridge District Council leader, Councillor Ken James, said: “It was great to see everyone rally around and pull together to help address the damage caused by the latest destructive storms we experienced last week.

“We are grateful to our MP for lending his support, and to all the other Government agencies and local contractors involved in the clear up.

“The public have also been great in listening to our advice to stay clear of the area while the repair work continues.

“Further work is needed this week and we will be doing all we can to help businesses and residents get back on their feet as soon as possible.”